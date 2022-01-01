ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Cyr: Putin's press conference — a hard sell

By By Arthur I. Cyr
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwfXv_0daDb7Ow00

The Grinch did not steal Christmas this year, but Russia President Vladimir Putin did his level best to cast a shadow over our holiday spirit. The Kremlin killjoy has been doing his yearend press conference for two decades, starting in 2001.

His latest such interchange with the media, on December 23, featured his usual impressive performance. This drama is certainly preferable to the grotesque show trials of Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Russia’s president held forth for over four hours, alone an ordeal. Throughout, he showed impressive self-confidence as well as command of considerable specific information.

The interchange was not completely spontaneous but also not completely scripted. This was not a “show” press conference. Worthwhile insights into official thinking did result.

The conference took place in-person in a large Moscow hall. Last year, the event was remote from Novo-Ogaryovo, a luxurious suburban estate. Putin does not live like the workers.

Putin demonstrated chutzpah on various fronts, including regarding the economy. Real incomes grew by approximately 3.5 per cent this year. Averting total economic collapse two decades ago remains a primary accomplishment.

Nonetheless, those incomes remain lower than in 2013. Inflation has reached at least 8.4 percent.

Russia remains an important source of world petroleum supply, and heavily dependent on that income. Such dependence guarantees fundamental weakness.

Of particular importance, and generally underreported, are comments about the Central Bank of Russia. Putin acknowledged broad complaints about the relatively high interest rates instituted to combat inflation. He not only defended this as necessary, but also underscored the importance of an independent central bank authority.

This is pure capitalism, though Putin of course would never so state. The abandonment of the previous state controlled command economy is complete. A market economy, however unsteady and corrupt, is in place. Undeniably, the discredited, failed communist system is dead.

Putin demonstrated quickness of mind but not always candor or directness. Among other examples, he was dismissive of the ordeal of Alexei Navalny, a prominent dissident highly influential on social media.

Novichok, a nerve agent used against other individuals at odds with the Kremlin, attacked Navalny. He is alive thanks to emergency evacuation to Berlin, Germany. After partial recuperation, he returned voluntarily to Russia where he was immediately arrested and remains in prison.

Courageous Navalny personifies limited but growing opposition to the Putin regime, which after two decades is now increasingly repressive. Management of the latest press conference reflects this harshness.

In the past, media applied for accreditation. This time, by contrast, the Kremlin selected those who could attend. Approximately five hundred domestic and international press representatives participated.

Among publications excluded was “Novaya Gazeta.” Managing Editor Dmitry Muratov just received the Nobel Peace Prize. Fellow journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines also got the prestigious award. Both demonstrate great courage in opposing repression, resisting intimidation, thereby risking their lives and their careers.

Media understandably focus on Ukraine, where Russia’s ominous military buildup continues. Putin heatedly asserted NATO is the provocateur, which is false.

Russia’s border anxieties are intense, reflecting long history of brutal invasions. We should seek diplomatic confirmation of border stability, and complement bilateral negotiations scheduled for early next year through involving Europe.

Realism should guide policy, emphasizing the essential role of nation-states, and focus on national interests. A source of basic U.S. strength is our market economy, increasingly the way of the world

Russia today remains influential but isolated.

John Mearsheimer, “The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities.”

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War” (NYU and Palgrave/Macmillan). Contact acyr@carthage.edu

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Ressa
Person
Alexei Navalny
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Bank Of Russia#Emergency Evacuation#Cold War#Kremlin#Novo Ogaryovo#The Central Bank
realcleardefense.com

Now Is the Time for NATO to Stand Up to Russia

Thirty years after the Soviet Union dissolved on December 31, 1991, events in its former space seem headed in the opposite direction. Despite initially remaining passive as the USSR split into fifteen independent states, Moscow has more recently steadily pursued a hegemonic agenda, increasingly bold and increasingly successful. It provoked hostilities (notably Ukraine) and exploited weaknesses (as in Belarus) possibly leading to outright re-annexation. Existing “frozen conflicts” (Armenia versus Azerbaijan, Moldova/Transnistria, and Georgia) remained frozen or became more severe. Less-visible Kremlin economic and political initiatives are afoot across Central Asia, and in Tajikistan, Moscow’s largest military base in the former USSR outside Russia itself, its border forces never left.
MILITARY
Iola Register

Putin fears NATO. Here’s why

Thirty years ago this month, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Ukraine broke away from Moscow’s control. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never gotten over it. That, more than anything, underlies the current crisis in which Putin has moved nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s frontier, raising fears of an invasion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The West is facing a new Cuban missile crisis unless it caves in to Putin over his NATO demands 'here and now', Moscow warns as Putin stages fresh war games

The world is heading for a new Cuban missile crisis in Ukraine if the West fails to deal with Russia's security demands 'here and now', Moscow said today. This came amid a new round of major military exercises by Vladimir Putin's troops in an evident bid to warn NATO of the seriousness of the situation ahead of the New Year.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Details of US spy plane flight over eastern Ukraine revealed

The flight comes as tensions on the frontier between Ukraine and Russia remain high, amidst suggestions of an upcoming conflict. A US Air Force E-8C Joint STARS battle management plane has made its maiden flight over eastern Ukraine for a reconnaissance mission to gather information about the situation on the ground, an American official has revealed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?

VLADIMIR Putin has been described as a tyrant, a dictator, and even a "super-villain," by Boris Johnson. Russia's strongman, who is the longest-serving leader since Stalin, has denied being behind attacks on foreign soil using a deadly nerve agent. How long has Vladimir Putin been President for?. Vladimir Putin, 69,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

181
Followers
327
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy