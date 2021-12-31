ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Public Schools will return to school as planned Tuesday despite rising COVID-19 cases

By Jennifer Pignolet, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 1 day ago
Akron Public Schools will return students to school as planned Tuesday, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state.

Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack released a statement Friday evening, saying the district would move forward with a return to classes in the wake of new guidance around quarantine timelines.

"While an anticipated winter spike of COVID cases is a cause for concern, APS is aligning its safety protocols with guidelines released this week by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to keep schools and businesses open and to keep communities safe this winter," Fowler Mack said.

The new guidelines follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines that cut quarantines from 10 days to five days, with an additional five days of wearing a mask, if the person has no symptoms or their symptoms are improving.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced earlier this week the district would shift to remote learning next week because of the rise in cases. As a result, questions had circulated on social media about whether Akron schools would do the same.

"Over the last week, we have been reviewing the latest data with medical and public health experts," Fowler Mack said. "It is important to remember that both the COVID virus and our understanding of it continue to evolve. As we have done from the start of the global pandemic in March 2020, our district will continue to adjust its policies and protocols as our understanding evolves."

Akron, along with the other large urban districts in the state, was in remote learning for a full year starting in March 2020. Students had the option to return to school at the end of last school year, but many still stayed home. This year, almost all students opted for in-person learning.

Fowler Mack said the district is "committed to giving our students as normal a year as possible."

"Our students need and deserve it," she said. "We will follow the guidance of research scientists and the CDC on the best ways to manage COVID in our district. We are striving to minimize large outbreaks and the worst impacts of the virus on our community, especially serious illness and hospitalizations."

The state broke a record for COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Friday, with 20,598 cases, also passing 2 million total cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Summit County also broke the all-time record Thursday for the second day in a row.

Hospitalizations rose at each of Summit County's four hospital systems, totaling 358 — 30 more than Wednesday's COVID-19 inpatient count.

Statewide, hospitalizations jumped to a record for a second day in a row, rising from 5,356 on Wednesday to 5,468 on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Contact education reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.

Troy Trimble
1d ago

Akron public schools are showing some common sense! Wise move. Too many children are set back 2 years because of the last shut downs. This is a virus that 99.9% of kids won't die from,are usually Asytematic and usually recover in a shorter duration than adults. Why would you shut down?

