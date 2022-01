POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Bengals are off and running in 2022, as ISU took down Montana State on New Year's Day 67-57 for its fifth straight victory. Estefania Ors put the team on her back in this one, shooting 12/18 from the field and scoring 33 points, nearly half of the amount of the points her squad scored in the contest.

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO