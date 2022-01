Now that Christmas has come and gone, Comet the rabbit is looking for the perfect forever home to enjoy by Easter. Yes, there are more than just cats and dogs to be found at Midlands Humane Society, and Comet is one of them. He is a mini rex rabbit who is currently available for adoption at the shelter. Shelter staff say he is sweet and friendly, and he can be warmed over with some leafy greens and carrots if not. His adoption fee is $25, which includes altering and a microchip.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO