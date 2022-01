BRYAN, Texas — Twin Peaks restaurant in Bryan teamed up with the Avalanche Food Group for the 7th annual Christmas tree giveaway for members of the military. "This time of year it's about giving back and what better group of people and organization to give to than our military. We're free because of them," part owner Joe Rosa said. "The sacrifices that they made and then also our first responders. Who have had a real tough time the last couple of years, and they've kind of been forgotten a little bit, so we want to make sure we take care and acknowledge them."

BRYAN, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO