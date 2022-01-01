University Hospitals temporarily closes emergency department at Madison Health Center

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – University Hospitals is temporarily closing the emergency center at its Madison Health Center due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Operations at the emergency department, including lab and x-ray, will be suspended until Jan. 17 as the health system reallocates staff to other UH Lake Health areas.

Services like physical therapy and primary and physician care will continue as normal at the UH Madison Health Center.

Emergency departments will remain open at UH TriPoint Medical Center, UH Lake West Medical Center and UH hospitals in surrounding communities, like UH Geneva Medical Center.

UH Lake Health urges the community to get vaccinated and continue taking precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.

