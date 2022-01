WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls 120-119 on New Year's Day at Capital One Arena. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards and Bulls played one of the best games Washington will likely be involved in this season, if not the best. The Bulls, though, had the final possession and that's what it came down to, as DeMar DeRozan hit an absolutely ridiculous buzzer-beater three over two defenders in the corner to beat the Wizards by one point.

