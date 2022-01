After 11 seasons – all with the Seattle Mariners – third baseman Kyle Seager is walking away from professional baseball. The one-time All-Star and Gold Glover announced through his wife Julie’s Twitter account that he was retiring at the age of 34 after a year in which he set career-highs in home runs (35) and RBIs (101). The 2021 season was the seventh and final year of his contract, and the Mariners declined a club option for the 2022 season, which made Seager a free agent for the first time in his career.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO