Watch Now: 2022 welcomed around the world

Possible light rain overnight. 72.28% of city residents have received two shots, 81.32% of city residents have received more than one shot. Source: NYC Department of Health. • One portion of the private sector vaccine mandate, which Mayor-elect Eric Adams intends to leave in place, extends to hiring babysitters, housekeepers, plumbers, etc. in private residences. If you hire someone to work in your home, you’re the overseer of a workplace, and with a $1,000 fine if you don’t check proof of vaccination. (Jake Offenhartz for Gothamist)
