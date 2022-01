EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kenny Golladay will not mourn the passing of 2021. Although the fifth-year wide receiver signed a lucrative contract as a free agent in the spring, it was not a year to savor. The Giants have won just four of their first 15 games. Golladay missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury and three games and most of a fourth after hurting his knee in Dallas on Oct. 10. Most glaringly, he will close the calendar year without a single touchdown two seasons after leading the NFL with 11 and playing in the Pro Bowl.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO