NBA

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: 10 prop bets for Friday's game

By Nick Schwartz
 2 days ago
The Lakers will end 2021 by trying to bounce back from a deflating loss in Memphis earlier this week. Los Angeles (17-19) will be favored against a disappointing Blazers (13-21) team that has gone 2-10 in December.

Friday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet (Lakers) and ROOT Sports (Trail Blazers).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Lakers-Trail Blazers game at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James stats: 37 of the star’s best stats this season

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Over/Under: How many combined points+rebounds+assists will LeBron have?

