Going meta: Paris Hilton, Times Square and ETFs

Paris Hilton never stops. After launching her media company 11:11 earlier this year (named for her favorite time of day), along with the shows Cooking With Paris and Paris In Love, the podcast “This Is Paris,” and a tell-all memoir in the works, she’s now created her own island in the Roblox metaverse, where you can catch her DJ set on New Year’s Eve. In a world where Omicron is threatening any remaining NYE plans that typically fall flat anyway, a DJ set from Paris Hilton — who typically makes $1 million for a set — on an island in the metaverse is starting to sound pretty, in her words, “hot.”
