Garrett County, MD

Flood Watch issued for Garrett by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 19:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Breathitt, Elliott, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Breathitt; Elliott; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; Morgan; Owsley; Wolfe FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Logan; Simpson; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Logan, northern Simpson, northwestern Allen, southern Warren and northern Barren Counties through 200 AM CST At 124 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Russellville to 8 miles southwest of Memphis Junction to 6 miles southeast of Mount Victor. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Victor, Glasgow and Bowling Green. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bath, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Menifee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Laurel; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
BATH COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Flood Watch update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a tumultuous 2021 with wild weather frequently close by if not here at home, the new year is getting off to a boisterous start. Overnight heavy rains have “trained” through the southern Coalfield region leaving behind swollen streams and high water in spots. So far the heaviest rains have stayed well south of the I-64 zone.
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Kentucky, Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Pike and Scioto. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barren, Green, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Barren; Green; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Northeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 AM CST. * At 221 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Glasgow, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Green, northeastern Barren and northwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Center, Echo, Cork, Little Barren, Node, Coral Hill, Lecta, Crailhope, Knob Lick and Savoyard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Henderson; Henry; Madison; McNairy FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Todd A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL TODD COUNTY At 1034 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elkton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Everett and Justice. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
TODD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSSELL AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 530 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Columbia, Christine, Gradyville, Gadberry, Esto, Bliss, Garlin, Fairplay, Crocus and Flatwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * Have an emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications in your vehicle. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow, with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches and locally higher amounts up to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph. * WHERE - Northern and Eastern Klamath County, from the higher terrain southeast of Chiloquin north, including portions of highways 97, 58, 31, & 138. - Western Lake County, mainly the higher terrain from Yamsay mountain north. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It seems likely that areas around the southern and northeastern edge of the current watch area will meet winter weather advisory criteria. - This could effect a larger area from Sprague River north & Modoc Point along highway 97 in Kalamth County. - And a portion of highway 31, northwest of Fort Rock, in Northwest Lake County. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 12:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 1215 PM CST. * At 1143 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles south of Russellville, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Logan, Simpson and southwestern Warren Counties, including the following locations... Hillsdale, Neosheo, Dot, Rich Pond, Mcelroy Ford, Schley, Woodburn, Matlock, Alvaton and Adairville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Monitor the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Target Area: Switzerland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. An additional 1 to 2 inches is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Switzerland. In Kentucky, Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Pike and Scioto. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

weather.gov

