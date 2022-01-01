Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - High tide at Toke Point is forecast to peak near 12.0 feet Sunday and 12.0 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at Tongue Point in Astoria is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet Sunday and 11.7 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at Garibaldi is forecast to peak near 11 feet Sunday and 11.2 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at South Beach is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet Sunday and 12 feet Monday around 11 am both days.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO