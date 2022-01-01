ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 14:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Tidal overflow flooding expected. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 2 PM PST Sunday. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - High tide at Toke Point is forecast to peak near 12.0 feet Sunday and 12.0 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at Tongue Point in Astoria is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet Sunday and 11.7 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at Garibaldi is forecast to peak near 11 feet Sunday and 11.2 feet Monday around noon both days. - High tide at South Beach is forecast to peak near 11.5 feet Sunday and 12 feet Monday around 11 am both days.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Logan; Simpson; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Logan, northern Simpson, northwestern Allen, southern Warren and northern Barren Counties through 200 AM CST At 124 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Russellville to 8 miles southwest of Memphis Junction to 6 miles southeast of Mount Victor. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Victor, Glasgow and Bowling Green. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/06 AM 7.3 1.7 0.9 2 Minor 01/06 PM 6.2 0.6 1.2 3 None 02/07 AM 7.3 1.7 0.7 4 Minor 02/07 PM 5.9 0.3 0.8 4 None 03/07 AM 5.0 -0.6 -1.5 4 None 03/08 PM 6.1 0.5 1.0 2-3 None
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSSELL AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 530 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Columbia, Christine, Gradyville, Gadberry, Esto, Bliss, Garlin, Fairplay, Crocus and Flatwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Horry Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patches of locally dense fog, with visibilities reduced to under one mile, will be possible this morning. Impacts include hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution when parking a car in a low-lying location next to a beach. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Astronomical high tides around 7 feet are expected each morning today through Monday. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Monday around the time of high tide, which will occur each day between 800 AM and 900 AM. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to favored low- lying areas. Impacts are not expected to be significant.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Brunswick Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patches of locally dense fog, with visibilities reduced to under one mile, will be possible this morning. Impacts include hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTH WINDS ALONG THE COAST THROUGH THE MORNING Latest surface observations across Deep South Texas show persistent strong south winds across coastal counties of Deep South Texas this morning. Anticipate sustained wind speeds around 20 to 25 mph with frequent gusts to around 35 mph to continue through the late morning hours. Strong, gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds. Secure outdoor objects.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 3.4 1.3 1.5 1-2 MINOR 02/12 AM 3.2 1.1 1.8 2 NONE 02/01 PM 3.5 1.4 1.6 1 MINOR 03/01 AM 2.5 0.4 1.1 2 NONE 03/01 PM 2.1 0.0 0.2 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/03 AM 2.7 0.7 1.5 1 NONE 01/03 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 02/03 AM 3.0 1.0 1.7 1-2 NONE 02/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1 NONE 03/04 AM 2.3 0.3 1.0 2 NONE 03/05 PM 1.8 -0.2 -0.1 1-2 NONE
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 07:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Tidal Berkeley PATCHY DENSE FOG ALONG THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST Satellite imagery, web cams, and automated observations show that dense fog is developing along the Charleston County coast and moving inland. Dense fog will be possible across the region for several hours this morning. Visibilities should improve by late morning.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Westchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New Haven County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Moore, Anson, Montgomery, Richmond and eastern Stanly Counties through 545 PM EST At 442 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Ansonville, or 11 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Troy, Carthage, Badin Lake, Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Biscoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 08:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...High astronomical tides combined with minor tide anomalies will result in high tides near flood stage and some low lying roads to have water on top of them around the time of high tide. Wave action is minimal, and major impacts are not anticipated. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/09 AM 11.0 1.5 0.9 1 Minor 01/10 PM 9.4 -0.1 0.8 1 None 02/10 AM 11.4 1.9 1.0 2 Minor 02/11 PM 9.6 0.1 0.8 2 None 03/11 AM 11.5 2.0 1.0 2 Minor 04/12 AM 9.7 0.2 0.8 2 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/10 AM 10.5 1.7 0.8 1 None 01/10 PM 9.0 0.2 0.8 1 None 02/10 AM 11.0 2.2 1.0 2 None 02/11 PM 9.2 0.4 0.8 2 None 03/11 AM 11.1 2.3 1.0 2 None 04/12 AM 9.3 0.5 0.8 2 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/09 AM 11.9 2.2 0.8 1 None 01/10 PM 10.4 0.7 0.9 1 None 02/10 AM 12.4 2.7 1.0 2 Minor 02/11 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 2-3 None 03/11 AM 12.5 2.8 1.0 2-3 Minor 04/12 AM 10.6 0.9 0.8 2 None Boothbay Harbor ME MLLW Categories - Minor 13.0 ft, Moderate 14.0 ft, Major 15.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.3 ft, Moderate 4.3 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/09 AM 11.6 1.9 0.8 0 None 01/10 PM 10.2 0.5 0.9 0 None 02/10 AM 12.1 2.4 1.0 0 None 02/11 PM 10.2 0.5 0.8 0 None 03/11 AM 12.2 2.5 1.0 0-1 None 04/12 AM 10.3 0.6 0.8 0 None
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern New Haven COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New Haven County. In New York, Bronx, Southern Westchester, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens and Northwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

