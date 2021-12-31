Art grants up to $15,000 available; apply by Feb. 1

To be eligible for a grant, the organization, project or event must be non-profit and hold 501(c)(3) tax exempt status or work through a 501(c)(3) organization. The grant is designed to support artistic and cultural activities, programs, projects and performances. The project or event must take place between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Project proposals which would provide cultural opportunities to Vandalia community organizations - such as programs conducted in schools, for businesses or in other community service areas - must be accompanied by documentation of cooperation from the party that will be served. This would include letters, agreements, etc. that confirm the community partner’s cooperation with the program, schedule agreement, venue and the like.

