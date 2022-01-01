ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New Year's Day: Detox + Plunge #RobeParty

charlestongrit.com
 1 day ago

Start the new year off with a little detox & plunge, plus you can stay in your robes & any festive attire as you recover from NYE!. (Purchase Tickets Via Above Link) -All day F&B specials (provided...

charlestongrit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to cure a hangover: What to eat in the morning on New Year’s Day

What’s that pulsating feeling behind your eyes? That alien scratching at the inside of your skull? That tannic dryness and faint metallic taste coating the inside of your mouth? Oh yes, that’s a hangover. I’d forgotten about those. And you might have forgotten about them, too.After New Year’s Eve celebrations were scuppered by lockdown restrictions at the end of 2020, Britons went all out on New Year’s Eve 202 after the government announced there would be no new measures put in place before 1 January 2022. Firework displays lit up the night skies, revellers partied on through the night and...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

30 New Year's Day brunch recipes

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when the night before is one of the year's most famous nights for partying, it's even more important. You may be continuing the festivities at a friend's house, making a big brunch spread for the kids or having breakfast for one or two on New Year's Day. Spend the morning filling your kitchen with the scent of sweet treats or, if you anticipate moving slow in the morning (understandably), throw together a breakfast casserole the night before to pop in the oven when you wake. However you decide to feast, these hangover-curing recipes will start your year on a delicious note.
RECIPES
Grand Forks Herald

The perfect New Year's appetizers

The holiday season is still going strong, and I have three great party food recipes that will help you ring in the New year with flavor and elegance. These hearty appetizers can be prepared at least a day in advance of serving and require minimal prep work to assemble and serve so that you can relax and just enjoy the party. Happy cooking and best wishes to you and yours for a happy, prosperous and delicious New Year.
RECIPES
Parade

Make New Year's Morning Extra Special With Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls

The dough for these no-knead Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls rises overnight, leaving more time for making holiday memories! These pastries from Taste of Home Brunch Classics are a festive twist on traditional cinnamon rolls. They’re just the thing for New Year’s Day brunch, or as a dessert with coffee after holiday dinner.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A La Carte#Spa#Leisure#Nye#General Public#G College Bowl Games#F B#Sauteed Shrimp#Cotija Cheese#Pomegranate Goat Cheese#Honey Maple Vinaigrette#Sunny Up Egg Porchetta#Southern#Porchetta#Burrito#Aged Cheddar#Home Fries#Crispy Prosciutto
Boston Herald

New Year’s Eve parties call for elegant appetizers

If you’re hosting a holiday cocktail party, you want something easy, elegant and finger-friendly to pair with that flute of bubbly. If you’re serving dinner, a passed appetizer to hold guests until the main meal is in order. In either case, it’s tough to go wrong with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Los Angeles

Polar Plunges Will Bring Chilly Cheer to New Year's Day

The zany tradition involves swimmers dashing into a lake or the ocean surf on the first day of the year, often to raise funds for a local charity. Both Huntington Beach and Avalon on Catalina Island will host plunges on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Some spots around the state hold...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
AM 1450 KMMS

New Year’s Day Is Going To Be A Nightmare

With the brand new year of 2022 upon us and coming up in a couple of days, many of us are making plans for New Year's Eve. The thing is, I am making sure I will not be going out on Saturday because I have a feeling it's going to be a nightmare.
BOZEMAN, MT
kniakrls.com

Today is New Year’s Day

Today is New Year’s Day. It’s a federal holiday on the first day of the year in the modern Gregorian calendar, and is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the world. KNIA/KRLS wishes everyone a happy new year.
NEW YEAR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Caught in Southie

Take the L Street Brownie New Year’s Day Polar Plunge 2022

We can’t think of a more shocking way to start off the new year by jumping into the frigid waters of Boston Harbor – talk about a jolt! Many believe it is good for one’s health where one’s immune system can benefit from regular cold water plunges. This belief is part of the foundation of the L Street Brownies – the oldest “polar bear” club in America and for over 100 years the polar plunge has been part of the neighborhood culture!
BOSTON, MA
30Seconds

Do You Fondue? Ring in the New Year With This Classic Cheese Fondue Recipe

Never tried cheese fondue? Well, if you're having a New Year's Eve party or just sitting on the couch watching the ball drop in your jammies, you've run out of excuses. Fondue is the ultimate appetizer, or it can even be a full dinner. Just serve it with toasty bread, and slices of apples and pears. Try this easy cheese fondue recipe tonight (or anytime)!
RECIPES
bravotv.com

Top Chef Alums Show How to Kick Off 2022 with the Ultimate New Year's Day Brunch

As Dawn Burrell explained in the video above, the holidays often mean spending a lot of time in the kitchen. So by the time "last event in the holiday season," New Year's Day, rolls around, the Top Chef alum admitted, "I'm usually exhausted." With that in mind, Dawn challenged fellow Season 18 alums Shota Nakajima and Maria Mazon to create "quick [and] tasty" dishes that are perfect for the first meal of the new year.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week for the Rest of the Year

Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar. Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger...
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy