New Year's Day: Detox + Plunge #RobeParty

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when the night before is one of the year's most famous nights for partying, it's even more important. You may be continuing the festivities at a friend's house, making a big brunch spread for the kids or having breakfast for one or two on New Year's Day. Spend the morning filling your kitchen with the scent of sweet treats or, if you anticipate moving slow in the morning (understandably), throw together a breakfast casserole the night before to pop in the oven when you wake. However you decide to feast, these hangover-curing recipes will start your year on a delicious note.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO