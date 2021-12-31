Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
Cover picture for the articleMichael Novogratz Donates Partnership Units of Galaxy Digital Holdings LP. NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company"), today reported that...

