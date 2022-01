Drakeo the Ruler’s mother has said she will file a lawsuit over the rapper’s death after he was fatally stabbed on Saturday (18 December). The West Coast rapper – real name Darrell Caldwell – was murdered while he was backstage at a music festival in Los Angeles. The Once Upon a Time in LA concert was organised by Live Nation, and was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.In an interview with Rolling Stone, the late rapper’s mother Darrylene Corniel revealed her son was stabbed in the neck ahead of his performance at the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO