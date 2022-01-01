La Crosse Skyrockers prepare for 92nd year of New Year’s Eve fireworks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The pandemic has changed many traditions– except for one. The La Crosse Skyrockers are celebrating 92 years of lighting up the sky with an amazing fireworks show this New Year’s Eve.

They hold two firework shows every New Year, one at 6 p.m. and one at midnight.

“It’s just nice to work together as a team. It’s also really fun to start your new year off knowing you did something good to start it,” said Marty Schmal, Skyrockers president. “I don’t make new year’s resolutions, I come here.”

The event started during the Great Depression.

”To a couple guys getting together to do something nice for the community when times were low,” Schmal said. “Through the years, we just kept tradition going. And there’s multiple generations of Skyrockers that have kept the group going,”

Lighting up the city together.

“The culmination of months of work coming down to what’s worth about 30 minutes of fun,” Schmal said.

Work that wouldn’t be possible without community support. The group is entirely made of volunteers, and their events are made possible by donations.

“It’s a grouping of everybody coming together to help us out,” Schmal said.

And this year, thanks to a generous donation from Sugar Loaf Ford, the Skyrockers’ 6 p.m. show was even bigger.

“The phrase we’ve always used is ‘Delighting the hearts of thousands,’ and we enjoy starting our new year that way on a good foot, and hopefully we can help the community start their new year on a good foot, also,” Schmal said.

