ESXi not completing Autostart

By EddieA
vmware.com
 1 day ago

I've had some issues with Autostarting some VMs. There's only 4 machine set...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Re: Autostart of VMs after total cluster outage

We have a three node cluster managed by a single vCenter appliance running within that cluster. I am trying to account for a situation where we have a total power loss causing all three nodes to go off at the same time. In this situation, the hosts themselves will restore their last known power state without issue, but I need to find a way to autostart VMs.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ovftool on ESXi Issue

I trying to deploy an ovf from local repository but every execution of command "ovftool" return me "killed". /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/ovf/ovftool --X:logFile=upload.log --X:logLevel=verbose --noSSLVerify --skipManifestCheck --name="VMLABEL" /vmfs/volumes/datastore1/ova/VM.ovf vi://root:PASSWORD@127.0.0.1. 0 Kudos. This is the first time that I see someone trying to run ovftool directly on an ESXi host. Maybe https://williamlam.com/2012/05/how-to-deploy-ovfova-in-esxi-shell.html (already some...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

ESXi install.

Newb here . I have a acer Veriton M4660G with the following profile :. Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-9700 CPU @ 3.00GHz, 3000 Mhz, 8 Core(s), 8 Logical Processor(s) BaseBoard Product Veriton M4660G(DCH) BaseBoard Version V:1.0. Platform Role Desktop. Installed Physical Memory (RAM) 32.0 GB. Total Physical Memory 31.9 GB. Available...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

ESXI/QEMU Nested Virtualization

I am new to VMWare and my current ESXi 7.0 instance, and I'm hoping someone may be able to point out a very obvious oversight on my part. I have an Ubuntu 20.0 VM (5.11.0-43 kernel) running in VSphere that I am in turn trying to use nested virtualization and run a VM using QEMU. Specifically I'm attempting to run the following test:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMWare 11.1.1 and Monteray

I upgraded my Mac to Monteray and now I can't log in to VMWare. I get this message "Not enough physical memory is available to power on this virtual machine with its configured settings." VMWare version 11.1.1 and Mac Monterey. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. You must use Fusion 12.2 or...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXi Host Update with Staged Patches

Looking for a way to stage patches to non-clustered hosts and then execute the patches with ESXCLI. We have a number of lab/remote sites with vCenter and a Single Host. vCenter downloads the patches and scans the host. We can stage the patches to the host and suspend all of the VMs (including vCenter). But, I am unable to find a command to execute the staged patches.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Backup software recommendations for a small business

This will be a single vSphere host environment backing up 2 Windows Server 2022 hosts; one DC and File server, and the other running MSSQL in a small business environment. The current bare-metal SBS 2008 server uses EMC/StorageCraft ShadowProtect which backs up to a 4TB mirror that people swap drives in and out of for offside and it rebuilds the mirror. ShadowProtect can also do incrementals across the Internet too. They do have great support, I can't fault them on that. However, when install a new system is when to stick one's head up and see what else is out there. I see a lot of products out there now besides StorageCraft's ShadowProtect such as NAKIVO, VEEAM, etc. I'm interested in the ones you've tried and why you settled on the one you did or which you wished you had gone with.
SMALL BUSINESS
vmware.com

VMweare vCenter Converter Standalone 6.2.0.1

I would like to virtualize a machine equipped with Windows 7 Professional 64bit Service pack1, using VmWeare vCenter convertre Standalone version 6.2.0.1 of 2017. During the installation I select the Local mode, but at the end of the setup, before it shows the setup end screen, the following warning appears "The service could not be started", then, once the message is closed, click on finish. Once installed I try to start it, but I get the following warning "VMware vCenter Converter Standalone Server installed but not running. When VM ....... The server is not running, you will not be able to connect to the local server. Do you want to start it now? "Pressing yes or no always opens the server connection page. How come it does this even though I have selected local installation?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Graphics glitches after shutting down Windows 10 VM

System info: EndeavourOS, kernel 5.15.11-zen1, vmware-workstation 16.2.1-3 (via aur), GTX 1070 with v470.94 drivers) I recently downgraded my Nvidia drivers to the v470 branch due to major artifacts issues with many of my Windows games (run via Steam). After running a bunch of tests with the new driver, everything was running great...until I discovered a weird problem that causes my system to experience graphics glitches after a VM (most notably Windows 10) is shutdown. The glitch goes away if I shutdown the VMware console; restarting the console has no effects on the graphics. I can even play games with the VM still running - again, no graphics problems until the VM is powered off.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Sweet32 Ciphers and 6.7 ESXi

Has anyone had an issue with a v6.7 ESXi and Sweet32 Ciphers. Our corporate Qualys scan is says it's detecting potential Birthday attacks "against TLS ciphers with 64bit block size vulnerability (Sweet32)" on Port 9080, used by the I/O Filter Service. I've researched and not found any information specific to...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Migrate existing ESXi from SD card to SSD boot?

I am planning to upgrade two Dell R730 servers running ESXi 6.7 on the mirrored 16 gb SD cards, to the current 7.x release using mirrored SATA SSDs. These servers are managed by vCenter Essentials 6.7, and are migrating to vCenter Essentials 7.x. Is there a way to migrate the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How to get FC adapters statistics from esxcli

I have ESXi 6.5 hypervisor and need to monitor it with external monitoring system. In particular, I need some statistical information from FC HBAs to monitoring system. My monitoring system can execute esxicli commands and use the information that they give. I need such information:. - FC HBAs TX rate...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Cannot RDP to a VM on ESXi 7.0U3

Strange thing that has me stumped and am not finding anything online to help 😞. I cannot get from outside of my network to a Windows VM. Inside my network, I can RDP to the System without issue. Config. Internet Router WAN IP: WhateverIP, LAN IP: 192.168.140.1 connected to Internal...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Clone Microsoft SQL Cluster VMs

Hello all, need some advice, please. I have two Microsoft SQL Cluster VMs. The disks are in multi-writer. They are running perfectly on ESXI 6.5. Days ago, i migrated the two vms to 7.0.2 ESXi hosts. Both VMs operating system started, but all the cluster resources (disks) were failed and i couldn't bring them online. I had to move the vms back to esxi 6.5 hosts.
SOFTWARE

