James Bond gatekeepers and Eon Productions heads Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are among the names on the 2022 New Year’s Honors list, the annual U.K. tradition dating back to 1890 that bestows titles upon individuals in recognition of their work and is presented in the name of Queen Elizabeth II. The duo, who produced this year’s smash hit No Time To Die, currently the third most successful film of all time in the U.K., have been given Commander of the British Empire (CBE) honors for a “services to film, to drama, to philanthropy and to skills.” They both already...

