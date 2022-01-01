ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey’s Eviction Moratorium Ends Saturday

By Natalie Duddridge
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s eviction moratorium ends Saturday.

Landlords will now be able to evict tenants who miss or are late with rent payments.

For the last year and nine months, the state protected tenants from being kicked out of their homes after many lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Housing attorneys predict it will take months to process the more than 50,000 backlogged housing cases in court.

“No one’s going to be out in the streets, right, within the next two to three months, really, unless a landlord already had a warrant, a judgement and a warrant for the eviction,” housing attorney Altagracia Pierre-Outerbridge said.

“To see a family evicted breaks my heart, and it shouldn’t happen to anyone,” one Jersey City man said.

Housing attorneys say tenants should talk to their landlords and show them they’ve applied for rental assistance and have been making whatever payments they can.

Lazzz
15h ago

I can't believe it was still even in place. anyone who wasn't paying rent should have had their stimulus checks go directly to their landlords

Dorothy Gardner
13h ago

It shouldn't be no problem at all because the extra child tax credits these parents were getting since July through December they should have given these Landlords some of that money. I do have sympathy for the kids though.

Matthew Smith
13h ago

exactly what they wanted. allowed tens of thousands of people to get into impossible debt. you thought the homeless problem was bad now, just wait! let the crime begin, suburbia, this new class of society cast to the streets in one fell swoop will be breaking into your cars quicker than you think! democrat success!

