St. Luke's Calls for School Masking as COVID Cases Reach Record Levels | WDIY Local News

By WDIY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Luke’s University Health Network is calling for masking in schools when students return after the holidays, in order to combat the surge in Omicron COVID...

St. Luke's Requiring Visitors to be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Amid Ongoing Case Surge | WDIY Local News

Due to an ongoing, dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, including some identified as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, St. Luke’s University Health Network has again updated its hospital visitor policy to require that visitors be vaccinated. WDIY's James Johnson has more. More information and details can be found at www.slhn.org/covid-19.
KOMO News

COVID-19 infections reach new record levels, continuing alarming trend

COVID-19 infections are increasing in Washington State, soaring past the record number of coronavirus cases for a single day. Health officials said the state hit 6,235 cases on Christmas Eve, more than the previous single-day record which was 5,526 cases on Dec. 7 of last year. Christmas Eve marked the...
buckscountyherald.com

St. Luke’s: When not to seek a COVID test

St. Luke’s University Health Network reminds the public that the network requires a doctor’s order for COVID-19 tests at its testing sites. Currently, the lines and wait-times at testing sites are hours long. People who are symptomatic and have tested positive using an at-home test should not seek...
BBC

Scottish Covid cases hit record levels over Christmas

Scottish Covid cases hit record numbers over the Christmas weekend. The daily case figures recorded over the 25, 26 and 27 December were the highest totals seen throughout the entire pandemic. Christmas Day saw 8,252 cases confirmed. Boxing Day registered 11,030 cases and Monday's total was 10,562. The Scottish government...
The Independent

Covid news – live: Calls for self-isolation to be cut to five days after another record day for cases

Health experts have called for the self-isolation period to be cut to five days amid increasing staff shortages in the NHS. Last week the government reduced the period from ten to seven days, but some are calling for ministers to go further. They want to copy the US, which has cut the isolation period to five days, for the sake of the health service and the economy. The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said yesterday that chief executives within the health service think that staff isolating will be a bigger pressure on the NHS than people who...
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
