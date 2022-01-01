St. Luke's Calls for School Masking as COVID Cases Reach Record Levels | WDIY Local News

Health experts have called for the self-isolation period to be cut to five days amid increasing staff shortages in the NHS. Last week the government reduced the period from ten to seven days, but some are calling for ministers to go further. They want to copy the US, which has cut the isolation period to five days, for the sake of the health service and the economy. The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said yesterday that chief executives within the health service think that staff isolating will be a bigger pressure on the NHS than people who...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO