ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Central City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fw4xW_0daDQN7A00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Prieur Street that left one person dead and two injured.

According to the report, Sixth District officers responded to a call about the shooting just after 1 p.m., and upon arrival found a male victim with gunshot wound along with a female suffering from a graze wound ot the leg.

Fatal shooting leaves one man dead in Gert Town, NOPD reports

The female allegedly refused medical treatment, while the male was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, the NOPD was notified of another male victim in connection with the shooting arriving at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg as well.

Police discover man shot to death inside vehicle on West Bank

There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Central, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Central, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Nopd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNO

More than 500 people tested for COVID at Jackson church in a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Jerusalem Church in Jackson has experienced an influx of people seeking a COVID-19 test amid a new surge of cases. Testing sites have been backed up throughout the metro area due to holiday travel, the omicron variant spreading and at-home tests flying off shelves. New Jerusalem Church Pastor Dwayne Pickett […]
JACKSON, MS
WGNO

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet resigns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Michelle Odinet has resigned as Lafayette City Court Judge. Her resignation comes after weeks of public scrutiny following the surfacing of a video taken in her home in which racial slurs are used. According to Odinet’s attorney, Dane Ciolino, he turned a letter of resignation into the Louisiana Supreme Court on […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy