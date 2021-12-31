ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Tops Two Million COVID Cases

Cover picture for the article(Columbus, OH) -- On the last day of 2021, Ohio tops two-million COVID...

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 8,092 new cases, 211 hospitalizations

Related video: Health experts say it’s time to “retire the cloth masks” and upgrade to medical masks COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Monday afternoon. There have been 1,940,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 8,092 […]
OHIO STATE
963kklz.com

Ohio Bridge Just Disappeared

A bridge in Ohio, which was used as a pedestrian bridge has all of a sudden just disappeared! The bridge is 58 feet in length! It was moved once to another location, but one morning, it was just gone! Akron Police are still looking for the bridge! We have more on this story in today’s Other News!
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports two-day total of 20,917 COVID-19 cases: coronavirus update for Sunday, Dec. 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health on Sunday reported 20,917 new coronavirus cases, a two-day tally encompassing Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Sundays are typically slow days for COVID-19 case reporting, but the unusually high figure makes sense for a two-day total, and especially as the Omicron variant of the virus pushes up case numbers in the state. For example, Ohio saw its highest one-day total reported on three consecutive days last week, topping out at 15,989 on Dec. 23.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio reports 8,092 new COVID-19 cases; 303 Valley cases

The Ohio Department of Health on Monday reported the average seven-day rate of positive coronavirus tests in Ohio jumped to 24.2% — the highest it’s been since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s previous all-time high was 23.6% on April 20, 2020, amid COVID-19’s first wave....
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Ohio reports two-day total of 20,000 COVID cases; Mass testing site to open in Akron

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 27:. COVID-19 surge prompts DeWine to call for military backup at Cuyahoga jail. (WKSU) -- Ohio reported more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday combined since the state didn't report data on Christmas Day. Last week saw yet another record for single-day cases with nearly 16,000 on Thursday. As of Sunday, there are about 4,775 people hospitalized with COVID statewide, with just under 1,200 in ICUs. New York Times data show Akron’s Summa Health has the most COVID patients in the region at 177 and is at 96% bed capacity. It's awaiting a response from the Ohio Department of Medicaid about its status as a “distressed hospital.” A bipartisan group of state lawmakers sent a letter to the department asking for state and federal funding for the overloaded hospital system.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

More Ohio hospitals postpone surgeries as COVID cases rise

Additional Ohio hospitals are announcing the postponement of elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to fill up hospital beds in the state. The decisions are in line with the crisis highlighted by Gov. Mike DeWine last week when he ordered more than 1,000 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals to help overwhelmed staff. The Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio Saturday as the state deals with increasing hospitalizations amid staffing shortages. The Ohio Department of Health reported 10,134 new COVID cases and 265 additional hospitalizations. The health department did not post any more backlogged cases as...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in 2021

OHIO — Ohio hospitals on Monday had more than 5,000 patients who were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to Ohio Hospital Association data. According to the OHA’s data, Ohio topped 5,000 COVID-19 inpatient hospitalizations for the first time since Dec. 17, 2020. Ohio’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations peaked at 5,308 on Dec. 15, 2020.
OHIO STATE
b969fm.com

Ohio National Guard deployed to hospitals for COVID while flu cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Officials in Ohio are warning of not just COVID but also the flu this season. It comes as soldiers with the Ohio National Guard are deploying to hospitals around the state to help with COVID-19 staffing issues. Last week, Governor DeWine announced that over 1,000...
OHIO STATE
blackchronicle.com

COVID cases in Franklin County, Ohio rise sharply in past week

Amid concerns over holiday gatherings and the fast-spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 cases in Greater Columbus and throughout Ohio rose sharply in the week ending Sunday. Franklin County saw an increase of 20.9% in new COVID-19 cases. The jump statewide was even more pronounced, with cases surging in Ohio 30.4%. COVID-19...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,639 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,847,140 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The 24-hour increase of 7,639 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
OHIO STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota tops 1 million COVID cases since start of pandemic; death reported in Cottonwood County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has topped a million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The state Department of Health confirmed 4,155 new cases Monday, lifting the total number of infections to 1,000,361. Another 53 deaths were also reported, which included a victim in their early 70’s from Cottonwood County.
MINNESOTA STATE
Farm and Dairy

2022 Ohio agricultural fair schedule

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture today released the official dates for the 2022 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County...
OHIO STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Breaks Single-Day COVID-19 Record With 75,900 Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. That tally raises the 7-day average daily to 42,600, which is twice as high as it was at the peak of this summer’s surge when the delta variant fueled a surge of infections in the state. Friday’s report marks a single-day record for the number of new cases in Florida. It breaks the record set a day earlier when more than 58,000 cases were reported in the state. The omicron variant of the coronavirus has spiked in Florida and across...
FLORIDA STATE

