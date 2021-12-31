Ohio Tops Two Million COVID Cases

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 27:. COVID-19 surge prompts DeWine to call for military backup at Cuyahoga jail. (WKSU) -- Ohio reported more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday combined since the state didn't report data on Christmas Day. Last week saw yet another record for single-day cases with nearly 16,000 on Thursday. As of Sunday, there are about 4,775 people hospitalized with COVID statewide, with just under 1,200 in ICUs. New York Times data show Akron’s Summa Health has the most COVID patients in the region at 177 and is at 96% bed capacity. It's awaiting a response from the Ohio Department of Medicaid about its status as a “distressed hospital.” A bipartisan group of state lawmakers sent a letter to the department asking for state and federal funding for the overloaded hospital system.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO