High Wind Watch issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * Have an emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications in your vehicle. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow, with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches and locally higher amounts up to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph. * WHERE - Northern and Eastern Klamath County, from the higher terrain southeast of Chiloquin north, including portions of highways 97, 58, 31, & 138. - Western Lake County, mainly the higher terrain from Yamsay mountain north. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It seems likely that areas around the southern and northeastern edge of the current watch area will meet winter weather advisory criteria. - This could effect a larger area from Sprague River north & Modoc Point along highway 97 in Kalamth County. - And a portion of highway 31, northwest of Fort Rock, in Northwest Lake County. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

