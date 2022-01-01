ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 16:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Logan; Simpson; Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Logan, northern Simpson, northwestern Allen, southern Warren and northern Barren Counties through 200 AM CST At 124 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Russellville to 8 miles southwest of Memphis Junction to 6 miles southeast of Mount Victor. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Victor, Glasgow and Bowling Green. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:18:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:45:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM HST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY At 418 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges show heavy rainfall coverage is decreasing over portions of central and eastern Oahu. Additional rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour over the warning area. Flash flooding conditions are expected to continue in this area through the early morning hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waipio, Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Pearl City, Mililani, Punaluu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Salt Lake, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Waimalu and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barren, Green, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central and central Kentucky. Target Area: Barren; Green; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Northeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 245 AM CST. * At 221 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Glasgow, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Green, northeastern Barren and northwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Center, Echo, Cork, Little Barren, Node, Coral Hill, Lecta, Crailhope, Knob Lick and Savoyard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 03:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages may be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:47:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow will continue this morning with additional snow accumulations between 1 to 2 inches. Snow will end around midday. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel may be very difficult due to heavy snowfall on roadways. Plan on slippery road conditions.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Todd A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL TODD COUNTY At 1034 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elkton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Everett and Justice. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
TODD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Anchorage HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM AKST SUNDAY FOR NORTH AND WEST ANCHORAGE AND ALONG KNIK ARM * WHAT...North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Localized whiteout conditions possible due to blowing snow. * WHERE...North and West Anchorage and along Knik Arm, including downtown Anchorage. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tie down small aircraft. Crosswinds may also cause issues for aircraft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect wind chill values from 15 below to 30 below zero with these winds Saturday night and Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSSELL AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 530 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Columbia, Christine, Gradyville, Gadberry, Esto, Bliss, Garlin, Fairplay, Crocus and Flatwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greeley; Valley WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning this morning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory this afternoon through Sunday morning, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Valley and Greeley Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * Have an emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications in your vehicle. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow, with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches and locally higher amounts up to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph. * WHERE - Northern and Eastern Klamath County, from the higher terrain southeast of Chiloquin north, including portions of highways 97, 58, 31, & 138. - Western Lake County, mainly the higher terrain from Yamsay mountain north. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It seems likely that areas around the southern and northeastern edge of the current watch area will meet winter weather advisory criteria. - This could effect a larger area from Sprague River north & Modoc Point along highway 97 in Kalamth County. - And a portion of highway 31, northwest of Fort Rock, in Northwest Lake County. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory for Ladd and Pyles Canyons, south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST Sunday. For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds may cause significant blowing snow from dry powdery snow that is currently on the ground. This may result in significant reductions in visibility. Travelers are urged to use caution.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 12:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southern Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 1215 PM CST. * At 1143 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles south of Russellville, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Logan, Simpson and southwestern Warren Counties, including the following locations... Hillsdale, Neosheo, Dot, Rich Pond, Mcelroy Ford, Schley, Woodburn, Matlock, Alvaton and Adairville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Moore, Anson, Montgomery, Richmond and eastern Stanly Counties through 545 PM EST At 442 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Ansonville, or 11 miles south of Troy, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albemarle, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Troy, Carthage, Badin Lake, Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Biscoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
masonwebtv.com

Wind Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through Sunday. The Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday. Forecasters expect south winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be...
ENVIRONMENT

