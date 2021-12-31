New Jersey’s Eviction Moratorium Ends Saturday

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. “With the Omicron tsunami, I think we’ve been calling it, we’re beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative,” he said. “If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “If you’re traveling or have been at gatherings...

