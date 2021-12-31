ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey’s Eviction Moratorium Ends Saturday

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey’s eviction moratorium ends Saturday. Landlords will now be able to evict tenants who miss or are late with rent payments. For the last year...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Covid-19 eviction moratoriums favor renters, force landlords to give free shelter (Your Letters)

Concerning your opinion piece on “Police, don’t let illegal evictions slide in tenant-landlord disputes”:. How about an investigative article on the legality of the State and Federal government eviction moratoriums!. The government has interfered in contractual agreements forcing landlords to provide housing to tenants without fair compensation....
HOUSE RENT
NJ.com

Another N.J. town orders indoor mask mandate amid surging COVID cases

Another New Jersey town has issued an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases across the state continue to climb. Morristown Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty signed an executive order Thursday that mandates all businesses and venues in town to require their employees and customers to wear face coverings, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. Customers will not need to wear a mask when eating or drinking inside a restaurant or establishment that serves food or beverages.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Society
cbslocal.com

New Mandates In New Jersey To Help Stop COVID Spread

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There are new mandates in New Jersey to try to help stop the spread of COVID. Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility. Meanwhile, an...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Russell Graddy, beloved restaurant owner who fought eviction by NJ Transit, dies

Mr. G’s Diner in Paterson reopened on Tuesday, but without Mr. G — the trailblazing businessman and civil rights activist Russell Graddy, who died Monday at the age of 90. “We were thinking of shutting down, but he would have wanted us to keep it open,” said Camile Sinclair, the manager at the busy eatery at the corner of 10th Avenue and East 18th Street where people come not just for the eggs over easy, but to talk politics. “So, we celebrate his life.”
PATERSON, NJ
cbslocal.com

Multiple New Jersey School Districts Going Remote After Winter Break

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With COVID cases spiking, the return to school after winter break will be a remote learning experience for thousands of students in New Jersey. Right now, nearly a dozen Hudson County school districts are going remote for one week from Jan. 3-7: Jersey City. Harrison.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#Landlord
NJ.com

Will N.J. schools go remote in January? Here’s what we know.

The holiday break may end with many New Jersey students returning to virtual lessons on their laptops instead of the classroom as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide. Several school districts — including Paterson, Irvington and South Orange-Maplewood — have already announced they will keep school buildings closed and return to remote learning in January.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS New York

New Jersey Opens First Federal COVID Testing Site

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. “With the Omicron tsunami, I think we’ve been calling it, we’re beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative,” he said. “If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “If you’re traveling or have been at gatherings...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
cbslocal.com

New Mandates In New Jersey

Starting Wednesday, Hoboken will be reinstating its mask mandate for indoor commercial facilities. In Paterson, the mayor signed an executive order requiring facemasks at any indoor facility.
HOBOKEN, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Revisiting New Jersey’s Cannabis Legalization a Year Later

On December 27, 2020, the Garden State passed “The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act,” better known as the CREAMM Act, which legalized recreational marijuana. It came in response to overwhelming voter support in favor of legalization, making New Jersey one of 18 states to legalize recreational cannabis. Yet, a year later, it still feels like there’s a long road ahead.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Yes, tolls are increasing in New Jersey on Jan. 1. Here’s where.

Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy