Evans suffered a hamstring injury early in the Bucs' loss to the Saints on Dec. 19 and then was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. The 28-year-old is second in the NFL with his 11 receiving touchdowns, while placing second on the team in targets (100) and receiving yards (899) and third in receptions with 64. Leading receiver Chris Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL and sprained MCL, both of which he suffered during the Week 15 setback against New Orleans.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO