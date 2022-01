CAHOKIA, Ill. — Two boys are recovering after they were grazed by bullets during a sleepover at a Cahokia Heights home early Tuesday morning. The boys, 10 and 13, are expected to be OK. They each were grazed on the head. One boy was in a bathroom when a bullet bounced off a sink. The other boy was in a bedroom. Two other boys and several adults were also in the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

