Giants’ Billy Price away from team after wife’s miscarriage: ‘Shattered hearts’

Giants center Billy Price has been excused from practice this week for personal reasons, announcing on Instagram that his wife, Taylor, suffered a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy.

“It is with the most shattered hearts that we have to share the news of our Baby Boy gaining his Angel Wings and being with God in heaven,” Price wrote. “We are heartbroken that this is our new reality and cannot wrap our heads around it.

“I pray that no one ever has to endure this pain and I pray for everyone who already has gone through this or are going through it now. It is hands down the hardest and most painful experience we have ever been through.”

The 27-year-old Price is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game in Chicago. If he doesn’t play, Matt Skura is expected to move from his guard position to start at center.

“I know he posted something on social media. That’s his to disclose, that’s not mine to talk about,” Giants coach Joe Judge said of Price. “We fully support Billy as an organization, him and his wife, as just individuals and their family and what they’re going through right now.

“We left the door open to Billy in a lot of ways in terms of whatever he needs from us.”

With Kadarius Toney (shoulder), Darius Slayton (COVID reserve list), John Ross (knee) and Collin Johnson (hamstring) ruled out against the Bears, Kenny Golladay is the only healthy receiver on the active roster. Sterling Sheppard (torn Achilles) and C.J. Board (forearm) already are on injured reserve. Pharoh Cooper, Alex Bachman and David Sills are expected to be elevated and added to the roster for Sunday’s game.

Judge again declined to announce before practice whether Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will start at quarterback in Chicago, but Glennon is expected to at least open the game against his former team. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Bears, coach Matt Nagy said.

According to Judge, safety Julian Love (COVID-19 reserve) was expected to be cleared to travel with the team and play Sunday. Judge also said of defensive lineman Danny Shelton that he “wouldn’t rule him in or out yet.” Offensive tackle Nate Solder and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (COVID ramp-up) have been listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson didn’t practice with what the Giants said was an illness.

