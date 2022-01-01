Firefighters rescue pet in Burbank apartment fire

BURBANK (CNS) - Firefighters knocked down a fire at an apartment building in Burbank and rescued a pet at the scene, authorities said today.

Firefighters dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Verdugo Avenue were unable to rescue another pet, who died at the scene, the Burbank Fire Department reported.

A single unit on the first floor of the structure was heavily damaged, but it was not immediately clear if any occupants were displaced.

The cause of the fire was under investigation

