ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Firefighters rescue pet in Burbank apartment fire

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xcm7t_0daDMvG000

BURBANK (CNS) - Firefighters knocked down a fire at an apartment building in Burbank and rescued a pet at the scene, authorities said today.

Firefighters dispatched about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Verdugo Avenue were unable to rescue another pet, who died at the scene, the Burbank Fire Department reported.

A single unit on the first floor of the structure was heavily damaged, but it was not immediately clear if any occupants were displaced.

The cause of the fire was under investigation

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Burbank, CA
Government
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Cns#Knx News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy