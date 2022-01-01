Dry January? How About Sober Curious 2022?

It seems the more you move, the more alcohol you consume. Researchers from the Cooper Institute assessed data from nearly 40,000 Americans who regularly completed aerobic treadmill tests and answered questions about their exercise and drinking habits. They found the fittest men and women tended to drink more alcohol. The trend persisted among those who were “heavy drinkers” (men who drink more than 15 alcoholic drinks a week)—who also displayed a higher likelihood of physical fitness. The researchers were stumped by the results, as fit folks are not more likely to smoke cigarettes, eat fast food, or entertain a range of other vices that could interfere with their training. One thing of note is that both exercise and alcohol light up a similar “reward center” of the brain, suggesting that people who exercise and meet their fitness goal may want to keep the high going when they get home by chugging four beers. (InsideHook)

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO