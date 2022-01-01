ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Dry January? How About Sober Curious 2022?

By Lauren Barth
momtrends.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI've always enjoyed a glass or two of red wine as much as the next gal, but, recently, I swapped out that nightly glass of Cab for an evening cup of tea. You see, while my tastebud's still love the flavor and feel of a weighty wine swirling around my mouth,...

www.momtrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WTAX

Study: The more active you are, the more alcohol you drink

It seems the more you move, the more alcohol you consume. Researchers from the Cooper Institute assessed data from nearly 40,000 Americans who regularly completed aerobic treadmill tests and answered questions about their exercise and drinking habits. They found the fittest men and women tended to drink more alcohol. The trend persisted among those who were “heavy drinkers” (men who drink more than 15 alcoholic drinks a week)—who also displayed a higher likelihood of physical fitness. The researchers were stumped by the results, as fit folks are not more likely to smoke cigarettes, eat fast food, or entertain a range of other vices that could interfere with their training. One thing of note is that both exercise and alcohol light up a similar “reward center” of the brain, suggesting that people who exercise and meet their fitness goal may want to keep the high going when they get home by chugging four beers. (InsideHook)
DRINKS
phl17.com

How drinking alcohol can lead to mouth cancer

Alcohol consumption is on the rise during this time of year, especially now because of the pandemic stress, but there are health risks that we should all be aware of, and mouth cancer is one that’s not well known. Dr. Shireen Malik from Nicholas cosmetic dentistry says alcohol consumption...
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

7 Things I Learned When I Gave Up Alcohol

Thinking about giving up the sweet stuff? We mean alcohol, of course. If you’re thinking of quitting drinking or even just taking a break, check out the list below of things I learned about myself when I gave up drinking alcohol. 1. I can still have a social life.
DRINKS
arklatexweekend.com

5 reasons tequila is good for you

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - National Tequila Day is July 24 and sometimes it seems like tequila and bad decisions go hand-in-hand. However, scientific studies and health experts beg to differ. They’re saying that this type of alcohol can actually be pretty helpful in maintaining good health! Whether you’re mixing the perfect margarita or simply looking for an excuse to partake in some good drink, here are five reasons why drinking tequila is good for you.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Alcohol#A Cup Of Tea#Booze#Champagne#Food Drink#Beverages
vegoutmag.com

Non-Alcoholic Vegan Beer Brands for Dry January

Giving up the booze doesn’t mean giving up the fun!. More and more people are giving Dry January a go this year. Whether you’re one of the many or are just looking for a way to enjoy your favorite brew without the alcohol on occasion, here are seven non-alcoholic vegan beer brands for you to enjoy this Dry January!
DRINKS
Marietta Daily Journal

Trying for a Dry January? Here's what you need to know about abstaining from alcohol for a month

Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year's resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it's still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
JustLuxe.com

Enjoy a Dry January in 2022

Every year since 2012, there has been an annual public health campaign encouraging the public to practice abstaining from drinking alcohol for at least one month. January is a good time to start, since many of us have been feasting and drinking since Thanksgiving. Eliminating alcohol for one month not only helps in reducing one's waistline but promotes wellness, a better night's sleep and can help save money.
DRINKS
theatlanta100.com

Benefits to jumping on the Dry January bandwagon

After the last sip of celebration bubbly, it might be time for a holiday detox. Dry January is an annual tradition for many with plenty of reasons to consider taking part:. • Mood boost – Alcohol is a depressant, so your mood will likely become more stable. • Improved...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Sipping Drinks Out of This Kind of Glass Could Save You From a Hangover This Holiday Season

The holiday party season is well underway — which, for some of us, means waking up with a pounding head after downing one too many glasses of cheer. It’s easy to carried away by the holiday spirit, but if you’re looking for a way to curb your consumption of alcohol (not to mention sugar and calories), science has a solution: Sip your beverage of choice from a champagne flute!
DRINKS
naplesillustrated.com

Celebrate Dry January with Tommy Bahama

Since 1995, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar on Third Street South has celebrated the intersection of tropical- influenced food, inventive drinks, and comfortable leisure apparel. The restaurant continues to stay in the mainstream of a national trend by offering several zero-proof cocktails. “We wanted to bring the island-inspired cocktail experience to those who choose to not drink alcohol,” says Rob Aspaas, cocktail director and regional manager of restaurants for Tommy Bahama. The popular Hawaiian Fizz combines pineapple juice, coconut cream, and lime simple syrup; the ingredients are shaken with ice and topped with Q Club Soda, a natural mixer enhanced with a dash of Himalayan salt. “The Hawaiian Fizz is the perfect nod to our style of handcrafted cocktails—think Italian soda done island style,” Aspaas says.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simply Recipes

Mocktails for Dry January

It's Dry January. That means 31 alcohol-free days. There are loads of tasty and exciting nonalcoholic (N/A) drinks to get you through the month with ease. Over the last decade the N/A spirits category has blossomed from, “Have you heard about this gin that has no booze in it?” to a full catalog of wines, beers, cocktails, and other spirits. That's GREAT news for those who do not partake in alcohol because it opens up the world of mocktails and N/A or no-ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktails.
DRINKS
Mountain View Voice

Dry January Meets The Food Party!

Happy New Year Food Partiers! I hope you’re awash in good food and drink, celebrating the art of the dinner party with friends, and enjoying a personal feeling of good health that comes from eating high-vibe foods of the earth. On celebration flip-side, you realize of course that all...
DRINKS
themanual.com

The Ultimate Guide to Dry January Survival

When the New Year rolls around, many people see it as a perfect time to reset and refresh. Particularly after the richness and festive meals during the holidays, many people set a New Year’s Resolution to start eating healthier and exercising regularly, for example. The holidays are also a time where many of us enjoy our fair share of alcoholic beverages. Between holiday parties, happy hours, and social drinking, spiked eggnog, festive cocktails, Christmas wines, and throwing back some craft beers while spending time off from work with family and friends, you may be feeling like your liver needs a bit of a break. Dry January was designed for exactly this purpose — to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, with the goal of restoring both your physical health and your healthy relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy