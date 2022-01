Six-time ATP champion Nick Kyrgios thinks Daniil Medvedev's poses the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park as he has tipped the Russian to win multiple Grand Slams. Medvedev, 25, has proved more than capable of playing well against Djokovic as he saw off the Serb in the US Open final to lift his maiden Grand Slam title and prevent the Serb from winning a record 21st Grand Slam title and becoming the first round player since 1969 to win all Majors in the same year.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO