What The Court Never Heard: The Full Unedited Story Of The Lives Of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell

Now that Epstein’s former girlfriend and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of sex trafficking charges for her role in recruiting teenage girls as sex slaves for her predator boyfriend —read for the first time the full and unedited story behind his sick life and mysterious death in the new book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Set to send shockwaves through the highest echelons of the establishment, the book features groundbreaking investigative reporting by journalists Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin, and James Robertson who have covered the case for close to a decade. Through never-before-seen court files and interviews with new witnesses, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales is out to expose the truth of how the billionaire financier was able to abuse young and underage women for decades. And what the rich, powerful men in his inner circle really knew.

Going down in history as the mastermind behind one of the biggest scandals in American history, Epstein, a confidant to presidents, movie stars, and British royalty, famously lured his victims by private jet to his Palm Beach and New York mansions and private Caribbean island for lavish parties and coerced sex. His debauchery and dark secrets were finally exposed in July 2019 when Epstein was arrested.

Then came the next shocking twist: Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell. In life as in death, Epstein is shrouded in mystery. Until now, with the release of this book, which is set to expose the full extent of his crimes and the involvement and cover-up by some of the world’s most famous men — President Clinton, President Trump, and Prince Andrew.

