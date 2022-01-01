Shots fired during strong armed robbery at Bermuda Dunes hiking trail

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a hiking trail in Bermuda Dunes.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, at around 3:35 p.m., deputies were called to a strong-armed robbery that occurred on the Willis Palms Trailhead in Bermuda Dunes.

"While en-route to the scene, dispatch advised that the suspect had displayed a firearm during the incident and negligently discharged the firearm," writes Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro.

The suspect fled the area before deputies arrived. The suspect remains on the loose.

Pecoraro added that the victims did not sustain any injuries.

This remains an active investigation. Deputies are thoroughly searching the area and currently working leads to locate the suspect.

