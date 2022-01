The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Paris Bass to a 10-day hardship deal, the team announced Friday. The deal was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Bass, 26, played two years collegiately at Detroit-Mercy from 2014-16 before spending his first professional season in the G League. From there, there isn’t any information on Bass’ next basketball stop until 2019 when he played two seasons in Puerto Rico. He led the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) in scoring both years.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO