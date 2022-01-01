At least one person was killed in a head-on crash in Branson Friday

BRANSON, Mo. — At least one woman is dead after a head-on crash in Branson Friday night. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. on 376.

Branson police say a man in a pickup truck collided head-on with a Chevy Impala carrying five people. One person was thrown from a vehicle. A woman is dead and another person is in what police say is “extremely critical” condition.

Everyone who was injured was taken to Springfield hospitals. Police say the people in the SUV appeared to be family, and at least one child, an eight-year-old was hurt but is in the best condition of everyone, according to crews on scene.

At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, police said the road would be shut down for at least another hour.

