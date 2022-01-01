ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

At least one person was killed in a head-on crash in Branson Friday

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSNzZ_0daDL6jL00

BRANSON, Mo. — At least one woman is dead after a head-on crash in Branson Friday night. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. on 376.

Branson police say a man in a pickup truck collided head-on with a Chevy Impala carrying five people. One person was thrown from a vehicle. A woman is dead and another person is in what police say is “extremely critical” condition.

Everyone who was injured was taken to Springfield hospitals. Police say the people in the SUV appeared to be family, and at least one child, an eight-year-old was hurt but is in the best condition of everyone, according to crews on scene.

At about 8:20 p.m. Friday, police said the road would be shut down for at least another hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: A family member claims the two boys found alone in Nixa

UPDATE– A family member arrived at 8:15 a.m. to claim the boys. Nixa Police is still investigating the incident.  NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is needing the public’s help in identifying two young boys.   According to police, the boys were walking along the 800 block of South Main Street at 6:52 a.m. Thursday.   Both are […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson Police announce arrest and charges for double homicide

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police have announced charges in a double homicide that happened in May of 2021. Officers say the suspect is also tied to armed robberies that happened over Memorial Day weekend. Miguel Melendez Torres, 34, has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree in the deaths of Krystle […]
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Branson, MO
Accidents
City
Springfield, MO
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

15-year-old from Ozark found safe

OZARK, Mo. – A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Ozark Wednesday afternoon has been found safe. The Ozarks Police Department says Zoe Sapp was last seen Tuesday evening at about 6:30 pm in Ozark, Mo. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is about 5’9 and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing red and […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Body identified in Pulaski County: Sheriff does not suspect foul play

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office has identified the deceased male from Saturday’s submerged vehicle as, Kurtis Harrison. Deputies say Harrison’s family has been notified. According to a press release, a preliminary investigation indicates an apparent medical incident prior to the incident. At this time, there is no expected foul play. On […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLR10 News

Springfield’s 1st hospital birth of 2022 is a girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth announced Saturday afternoon that the 1st hospital birth of the year in Springfield is a baby girl named Clara Jacqueline Everding, born to parents Nathan and Kelly of Nixa, arrived at 12:38 a.m. at Cox South. She weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Clara was due […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Traffic at standstill on E Division Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Traffic on East Division Street is halted between Packer Road and U.S. 65 today for work on a rail crossing in that area. A break in a rail is slowing traffic on the tracks and repairs are requiring a halt to vehicle traffic on Division until about 4 p.m., according to city […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy