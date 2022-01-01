ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay women’s basketball game against Oakland canceled

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXFKz_0daDL1Ji00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this week, the UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team will have a game canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests in their opponent’s program.

UWGB women’s basketball game cancelled due to health and safety issues

Oakland canceled its trip to the Kress Center because of positive tests among Tier I individuals in the program. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 1 at 1:00 p.m., will not be played. The next meeting between the teams is scheduled for February 10 in Michigan.

Due to an “extraordinary standard,” Oakland’s request to deem the game a no-contest was granted by the Horizon League.

It’s the third home cancellation for the Phoenix this season, but fans can receive refunds for any tickets purchased for the Chicago State, Detroit Mercy or Oakland games by contacting the Phoenix Ticket Office at 920-465-2625 or emailing phoenixtickets@uwgb.edu to request the refund. Ticket holders who do not request an exchange or refund for this game will have the value of their tickets go to support Phoenix Athletics.

Green Bay will be exploring other options to play this weekend, but had not finalized a replacement game as of Friday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5: Top sports stories of 2021

(WFRV) – Whether it was wondering if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would show up for practice or watching your Milwaukee Brewers, 2021 was packed full of sports news. Here are Local 5’s top sports stories of 2021. Northeast Wisconsin High School Sports 5.) All schools in Northeast Wisconsin returned to play at some point during […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

St. Mary’s Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame and St. Mary’s Springs are perennial contenders for state titles each February, so with holiday tournaments making a comeback in 2021, it made sense for the Tritons and Ledgers to test themselves with a strong field of Wisconsin opponents. St. Mary’s Springs finished second and Notre Dame took third […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Frozen Tundra: Everything on the line in rematch with Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If revenge is a dish best served cold, then Lambeau Field on Sunday night is the best venue for the Packers to avenge a frustrating loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium six weeks ago. And it may go down as one of the coldest games in the […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Basketball
City
Appleton, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
WFRV Local 5

Kirk Cousins officially placed on COVID list, ruled out for Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Minnesota Viking’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers with COVID. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cousins had symptoms, self-reported and then tested positive. Since he is unvaccinated he is already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Packers. The […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Weather#Chicago State#The Uw Green Bay#Uwgb#The Kress Center#The Horizon League#Detroit Mercy#The Phoenix Ticket Office#Phoenix Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc
WFRV Local 5

Packers add 2 more players to COVID/Reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The latest variant of COVID-19 has affected two more players in the Packers locker room with team announcing this afternoon that TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks have been added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The two join OG Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

NBA postpones G League til January 5th

OSHKOSH, Wi (WFRV) – The NBA G League was supposed to start on December 27th but the league announced on Friday, December 24th it will be postponing the season until January 5th. This delay gives the teams time to bring back players safely to their team markets after the holiday season. It also gives teams […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Packers add 5 players to COVID/Reserve list, WR Amari Rodgers included

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The Packers have managed to get through COVID-19 issues for the most part but they have added 5 more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. OG Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty Summers, and DL RJ McIntosh will join WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB’s Kevin King and Shemar […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85. Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in the Super […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Joe Verdegan sat down with SportsXtra to discuss his new book “5-10-32”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Local five sports Director Burke Griffin sits down with local racing writer Joe Verdegan on SportsXtra to discuss his new book “5-10-32.” Verdegan’s book covers the careers of three northeastern Wisconsin dirt track racing icons – Shawano’s M.J. McBride, Kaukauna’s Pete Parker, and Navarino’s Terry Anvelink. “5-10-32 – McBride, Parker & […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Positive COVID-19 tests for Wisconsin causes men’s basketball game against George Mason to be called off

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has cancelled its game against George Mason after positive Covid-19 tests were found within the Badgers program, according to a press release from the university. The game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday night at the Kohl Center against George Mason. The next […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Packers place special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles on Reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of a Christmas Day battle with the Browns at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers placed rookie cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Jean-Charles has been a key piece on special teams during his rookie season after the Packers selected him in the sixth round of the NFL […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

557
Followers
343
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy