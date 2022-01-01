Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Two helpers Friday

Hughes scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner in overtime, while adding an assist in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Oilers. He opened the scoring on the man advantage just 98 seconds into the game, but Hughes saved his best efforts for crunch time. He helped set up Yegor Sharangovich for the goal that sent the game to OT with only 32 seconds left in the third period, then ended things by snapping a puck through Connor McDavid's legs that trickled past Mike Smith. Hughes has reeled off back-to-back three-point performances since the Devils resumed play, and on the season the 20-year-old has eight goals and 14 points through 15 games.
Comments / 0