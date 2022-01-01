ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Two helpers Friday

 1 day ago

Johnsson picked up two assists in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the...

WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
CBS Sports

Devils' Dawson Mercer: Two-point effort in OT win

Mercer scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers. The 20-year-old rookie had managed only two points, both goals, through 11 games in December prior to the outburst. Mercer is now up to nine goals and 18 points in his first 32 NHL contest as the 2020 first-round pick establishes himself as a key part of the Devils' rebuild.
CBS Sports

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: In goal Friday

Blackwood will get the starting nod for Friday's matchup with Edmonton, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Blackwood has been struggling of late with a 2-5-1 record and 3.51 GAA in his previous nine outings. In his only previous clash with the Oilers, the 25-year-old netminder gave up three goals on 22 shots (.864 save percentage. A matchup with Edmonton's star-studded lineup is not exactly the best place to start if Blackwood wants to turn around his recent run of poor form.
CBS Sports

Devils' Jesper Bratt: Two points in OT win

Bratt collected two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers. He had a hand in both of Jack Hughes' goals on the afternoon, including the OT winner. Bratt has piled up five points in the last two games, and the 23-year-old is up to nine goals and 29 points through 31 contests in what's proving to be a breakout season.
Person
Andreas Johnsson
CBS Sports

Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Adds a goal in Devils' win

Kuokkanen chipped in a goal in the Devils' 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers on Friday. Kuokkanen scored his second goal in his last three games with the one-timer Friday, giving him five on the season. After getting the puck out of his own zone on defense, the 23-year-old zipped a slapshot over the glove of Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead with 14:46 remaining in the third period. The lefty-shooting left winger now has two goals across his last three games, snapping a seven-game pointless streak in the process. Kuokkanen has struggled offensively this season. Through 30 games this season he has added just two assists and seven total points. This comes a year after quietly emerging with eight goals and 17 assists across 50 contests.
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kings end Canucks’ 7-game win streak in shootout

LOS ANGELES — The Kings reestablished their identity on Thursday night, outlasting the red-hot Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings showed no signs of the sluggishness they displayed in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday, playing an effortful game that saw energy generated throughout their lineup as they earned a point for the sixth time in eight games.
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
CBS Sports

Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Chips in with helper

Ristolainen delivered an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken. Ristolainen had the secondary helper on James van Riemsdyk's game-tying goal in the third period. Through 10 games in December, Ristolainen has distributed four assists. The Finn is up to eight points in 28 contests overall. He's added 90 hits, 49 blocked shots and 43 shots on net this year, though his scoring rate likely won't impress too many fantasy managers even with the recent uptick.
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
CBS Sports

Kings' Christian Wolanin: Garners helper

Wolanin posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canucks. Wolanin set up the Kings' lone goal in regulation by assisting Brendan Lemieux. The 26-year-old Wolanin has picked up two points through six contests with the Kings this season. He's added nine blocked shots, five shots on net and an even plus-minus rating when accounting for his one appearance with the Sabres. He'll likely continue to see a bottom-four role, and he's unlikely to score his way onto the fantasy radar.
CBS Sports

Devils' Jack Hughes: Plays hero Friday

Hughes scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner in overtime, while adding an assist in Friday's 6-5 victory over the Oilers. He opened the scoring on the man advantage just 98 seconds into the game, but Hughes saved his best efforts for crunch time. He helped set up Yegor Sharangovich for the goal that sent the game to OT with only 32 seconds left in the third period, then ended things by snapping a puck through Connor McDavid's legs that trickled past Mike Smith. Hughes has reeled off back-to-back three-point performances since the Devils resumed play, and on the season the 20-year-old has eight goals and 14 points through 15 games.
