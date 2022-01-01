Devils' Dawson Mercer: Two-point effort in OT win

Kuokkanen chipped in a goal in the Devils' 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers on Friday. Kuokkanen scored his second goal in his last three games with the one-timer Friday, giving him five on the season. After getting the puck out of his own zone on defense, the 23-year-old zipped a slapshot over the glove of Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead with 14:46 remaining in the third period. The lefty-shooting left winger now has two goals across his last three games, snapping a seven-game pointless streak in the process. Kuokkanen has struggled offensively this season. Through 30 games this season he has added just two assists and seven total points. This comes a year after quietly emerging with eight goals and 17 assists across 50 contests.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO