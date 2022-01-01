ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Dawson Mercer: Two-point effort in OT win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Mercer scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

GAME RECAP: Devils 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

NEWARK, NJ - It was one of the year's best games on the final day of the calendar. Jack Hughes scored the game-winner in overtime for the New Jersey Devils, squeaking the decisive action through netminder Mike Smith 2:55 into extra time to condemn the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-5 defeat in a New Year's Eve thriller at the Prudential Center.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

Jack Hughes scores OT winner as Devils nip Oilers

Jack Hughes scored with 2:05 left in overtime Friday afternoon for the host New Jersey Devils, who edged the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in a wild back-and-forth affair in Newark, N.J. Hughes, who also scored the Devils' first goal 1:38 into the first period, fired a shot that Mike Smith partially...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Two helpers Friday

Johnsson picked up two assists in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers. The performance snapped a six-game point drought for the 27-year-old -- in fact, Johnsson had only one assist in 11 December contests coming into Friday. On the season, he has a far more respectable nine goals and 21 points through 32 games.
NHL
NHL

Hughes scores three points, lifts Devils past Oilers in OT

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes scored at 2:55 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 6-5 victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center on Friday. "I kind of shot it through the screen, through [Connor McDavid's] legs, and once I got around him, I saw the puck trickled in," Hughes said. "We were pretty pumped up."
NHL
WRAL

Hughes' second goal gives Devils' wild OT win over Oilers

NEWARK, N.J. — If the New Jersey Devis are going to make a playoff push after a poor start, they are going to need Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier and some of their other stars to pick up their games. They did against against Edmonton on Friday in a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Two helpers in Friday's win

Hamilton collected two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers. The veteran blueliner has had a couple slow stretches in his first season with the Devils, but Hamilton now has five points (one goal, four helpers) in the last five games. On the season, the 28-year-old has racked up seven goals and 20 points through 29 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Burned by Devils in OT

Smith made 35 saves in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils. The veteran netminder got beat by Jack Hughes just 98 seconds into the first period to set the tone for the afternoon, and it was Hughes who ended the game in OT, snapping a shot through a screen that trickled into the net. Smith has lost both his starts since returning to action from a leg injury, coughing up 10 goals in the process, and the Oilers may have little choice but to settle into a timeshare between the 39-year-old and Mikko Koskinen until one of them heats up.
NHL
kfgo.com

NHL roundup: Devils nab wild OT win over Oilers

Jack Hughes scored with 2:05 left in overtime Friday for the New Jersey Devils, who edged the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in a wild back-and-forth affair in Newark, N.J. Hughes, who also scored the Devils’ first goal 1:38 into the first period, fired a shot that Mike Smith partially squeezed but could not entirely stop as the puck trickled behind him.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Adds a goal in Devils' win

Kuokkanen chipped in a goal in the Devils' 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers on Friday. Kuokkanen scored his second goal in his last three games with the one-timer Friday, giving him five on the season. After getting the puck out of his own zone on defense, the 23-year-old zipped a slapshot over the glove of Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead with 14:46 remaining in the third period. The lefty-shooting left winger now has two goals across his last three games, snapping a seven-game pointless streak in the process. Kuokkanen has struggled offensively this season. Through 30 games this season he has added just two assists and seven total points. This comes a year after quietly emerging with eight goals and 17 assists across 50 contests.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Multiple Comebacks Come Up Short in OT Loss to Devils

Whether the Edmonton Oilers won or lost their afternoon game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, nobody was going to knock them on their effort. They eventually lost by a score of 6-5 in overtime after erasing four deficits throughout the game. The game started with three goals in...
NHL
NHL

Hertl gives Sharks OT win against Flyers, extends point streak to eight

SAN JOSE -- Tomas Hertl scored with 31 seconds left in overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on Thursday. Hertl knocked in his own rebound in front after a pass from Erik Karlsson on a 2-on-1. Hertl had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high eight games (eight goals, four assists).
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Two points in overtime win

Hertl scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers. Hertl set up a Brent Burns tally in the second period before scoring the decisive goal in overtime himself. The 28-year-old Hertl is surging on offense with eight goals and four helpers during his current eight-game point streak. The Czech forward has 16 goals, 25 points, 88 shots on net and a minus-4 rating while playing well in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points in shootout win

Jenner recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators. Jenner tied the score at a goal apiece in the first period and assisted on Patrik Laine's marker early in the second. With 12 goals and 20 points through 29 games, Jenner's production is reminiscent of his 2015-16 campaign, when he set career highs in goals (30) and points (49). That's the only season in which the 28-year-old veteran has topped 20 goals or 40 points, but Jenner's proving that productive year was no fluke.
NHL

