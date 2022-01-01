Devils' Dawson Mercer: Two-point effort in OT win

Smith made 35 saves in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils. The veteran netminder got beat by Jack Hughes just 98 seconds into the first period to set the tone for the afternoon, and it was Hughes who ended the game in OT, snapping a shot through a screen that trickled into the net. Smith has lost both his starts since returning to action from a leg injury, coughing up 10 goals in the process, and the Oilers may have little choice but to settle into a timeshare between the 39-year-old and Mikko Koskinen until one of them heats up.
