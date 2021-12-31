BYU Quarterback Baylor Romney to Leave the Program

On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Baylor Romney announced that he is moving on from the program. Romney, who has been at BYU since 2018, started multiple games at quarterback throughout his career.

In his announcement, Romney didn't clarify whether he will enter the transfer portal or move on from college football altogether. "I'm unsure what's next," Romney said, "but it's time for me to move on and I'm excited for the next challenge. Go Cougs!"

Romney started three games for BYU in 2021 and appeared in two more while Jaren Hall was out with injuries. Romney was 56/80 for 779 yards and 6 touchdowns in 5 game appearances.

In his career at BYU, Romney threw for nearly 1,800 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions. He was also 4-1 as a starter.

Throughout his career at BYU, Romney was buried on the depth chart behind talented quarterbacks. In 2019, Romney was the third-string quarterback behind Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall. Last season, Romney backed up starter Jaren Hall.

Most BYU fans will likely remember Romney for his 2019 start against Boise State. Baylor Romney made his first start as a BYU Cougar against Boise State while the Broncos were rolling - the Broncos were 6-0 including a comeback victory over Florida State. Romney led BYU to a 28-25 victory in a game that changed Kalani Sitake's trajectory at BYU.

He will also be remembered as a team-first player who could have left the program earlier to be a starting quarterback somewhere else.

Without Romney in the fold, BYU's depth at quarterback takes a major hit heading into 2022 season. Romney was a very capable backup that proved his ability to step in and make plays regardless of the situation.

At various times throughout his career, Jaren Hall missed time due to injury. In 2019, he suffered two concussions in two starts that limited his availability. In 2020, a hip injury kept him out for the season. In 2021, a shoulder injury kept him out of a few games in the first half of the season and a foot injury kept him out of the bowl game.

Jacob Conover will likely move into the backup quarterback spot unless BYU brings in a quarterback via the transfer portal.

