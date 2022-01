Blackmill returns to the scene with his first album in a decade, Home, and is bringing light into the lives of everyone who listens. There are a select few artists who have the powerful ability to conjure up sounds that break your heart and heal it simultaneously, and one of them is Blackmill. Whenever it felt like the world was getting too dark, many looked to him to give them that feeling of hope once more. Tracks like “Let It Be” with Veela, “Spirit of Life,” and “Lucid Truth” are just a few of those gorgeous creations that were there for us in times of need. Now, a decade after releasing Miracle, Blackmill is gracing fans with an entirely new album, Home.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO