ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

By Glyn KIRK, JUSTIN TALLIS
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKhTV_0daDGioX00
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp /AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off.

Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session.

Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top.

"We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

"I'm not able to say who it is because we have to do the whole process, get a proper PCR (test), but you will see the day after tomorrow on the team sheet -- it will be pretty clear who is affected or infected."

The German, whose side are third in the table, a point behind Chelsea, added: "We never had this proper outbreak where 15 to 20 players had it. For us it is every day, another one, stuff happens more and more often.

"It's like a lottery in the morning, waiting for the result. It is pretty much day-by-day, always one case, then another one.

"In this moment (we will) probably not (ask for a postponement) but we don't know how it will look in a few hours."

In addition to the three Covid cases, the injured Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara will miss the trip to Chelsea.

Klopp's comments came as Southampton's Premier League match at home to Newcastle on Sunday was postponed due to Covid cases in the visitors' camp.

The game at St Mary's is the second in Premier League matchweek 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday that the New Year's Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.

- Arteta absence -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIXzw_0daDGioX00
Covid-hit Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Gunners' Premier League match with his former club Manchester City /AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was frustrated to miss Saturday's match against City as he isolates following a second positive test.

"It will be very strange," said Arteta, whose team are fourth in the table. "I will need a big room so I can walk and move a little bit, because I won't be able to stand on my sofa."

The Spaniard, who also had coronavirus in March 2020, added: "It is a big, big game for us and it is a very frustrating thing to not be able to be there helping the team.

"But I will do my best from here, with everything that I can do, and we have prepared for every scenario possible and they know what we have to do."

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admitted even his players were unsure if they would be fit to face Manchester United on Monday after a virus outbreak forced the postponement of this week's trip to Arsenal.

"After 10 days without playing, in your mind, to be ready to play is difficult," said Lage. "Today I was talking with a player and I asked 'are you ready to play?'

"He said: 'I really don't know'. After 10 days without playing and training you are slow to take the right decisions."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Bruno Lage
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Covid#Afp Liverpool#German#Southampton#St Mary
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down Man City move and ‘100 percent’ wanted to stay at Inter Milan

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he turned down the chance to join Manchester City last year and that he “100 percent” wanted to stay at Inter Milan before moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer. In the second part of his interview with Sky Italy, which was recorded earlier this month, Lukaku said he only joined Chelsea after Inter denied him a new contract at the club following their Serie A title win last season. The publication of the remainder of the interview is set to cause further unrest in the Chelsea camp, after Thomas Tuchel criticised...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joao Cancelo: Manchester City defender suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and burglary

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Joao Cancelo was the the victim of an alleged burglary and assault at his home on Thursday evening.Cancelo posted an image to Instagram showing facial injuries, with a deep cut and bruising around his right eye, claiming that four intruders also tried to hurt his family.The 27-year-old Portugal international said that the intruders left with jewellery but that his family were “OK”. City staff have been in contact with Cancelo and his family, with a police investigation underway. A decision will be taken on Friday as to whether he will travel with the rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hugo Lloris ‘loves’ Tottenham and wants to stay, Antonio Conte claims

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham Hotspur can “find a solution” to keep Hugo Lloris at the club and has ruled out Harry Winks leaving in January.France goalkeeper Lloris’ deal expires at end of the season, meaning he can talk to foreign clubs from Saturday about a free transfer in the summer.There has been no suggestion of a new contract offer just yet, but Conte hopes a deal can be struck.“Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain,” Conte said. “For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution. I think Hugo wants to stay in his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

AFP

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy