The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside. It’s been almost two years of loss and suffering. However, it’s also been a year of incredible strength and discovery. Parents and doctors were especially concerned about how kids would be affected by the virus. An Indiana pediatrician reveals the top three things that surprised him most about the pandemic with regards to the younger age groups. He also discusses the latest results from Pfizer’s vaccine clinical trials in toddlers ages 2 to 5 and when this group is slated to be eligible for vaccination.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO