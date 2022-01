The lava flows from the eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands on September 20, 2021. Credit: Eduardo Robaina, Wikimedia Commons. You can all 2021 many things (most of which aren't publishable in this family venue), but uneventful is not one of them. Now, most of this was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the world of volcanoes saw some unexpected, impressive and deadly eruptions. If you check out the Weekly Volcanic Activity Reports over at the Smithsonian Institute/USGS Global Volcanism Program, you can read about the dozens of volcanoes that had some level of activity this year. I've decided to highlight about a dozen events that might have been the most significant of the year.

