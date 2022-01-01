ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Local Author Showcase Application

bedfordtx.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all local self-published authors and those aspiring to be so! On Sunday, March 27, the Library is hosting its first-ever Local Author...

bedfordtx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Free Lance-Star

Local Author Spotlight: Gail Morin

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up in Spotsylvania and am a past educator as well. I was inspired to write a book (by/because/when): I have always loved writing, but I decided to pursue my passion for helping kids and writing. I want to write books that make a difference in kids’ lives and teach important lessons.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
tkmagazine.com

Local Author Releases New Book: 'Posts of a Mid-Century Kid'

In her new book 'Posts of a Mid-Century Kid’ local author, Ann Anderson, details growing up in Topeka in the 1950s and 1960s. Anderson was born and raised in Topeka, attended Topeka West High School, and later attended the University of Kansas. Her book was released in late October...
TOPEKA, KS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Local author contributes to Christmas book

Christmas should be different this year, with more families getting together in person. Christmas 2020 wasn’t a complete bust, though, as shown in a new Chicken Soup for the Soul book that will get you in the mood for the holidays, from Thanksgiving, to Hanukkah, to Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WMDT.com

Local doctor becomes author with new book

One local doctor isn’t just helping patients inside of hospital rooms, he’s also written a book to help those battling cancer. Dr. Kerry Forrestal joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk about his book and the inspiration behind it. Find his book on Amazon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com

Local author seeks to revive the Federal Writers’ Project

David Kipen believes the time is right to jumpstart a new version of the Federal Writers' Project in the United States. The writer and founder of Libros Schmibros has been working to recreate a Depression-era work program for modern times. In an interview with "Inside the Issues" host Alex Cohen, Kipen explained how COVID-19 has put American writers in economic circumstances similar to the 1930s.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Monterey County Herald

Local author questions the concept of ‘common courtesy’

Dana Arvig Matthews was standing in line at a coffee shop on the way to CSU Monterey Bay, pondering the topic she might explore for her senior capstone project, when she noticed that no one in the place was looking at one another, talking with each other, paying attention to anything but their cellphones. As the lyrics to Jimmy Buffet’s telling song, “Everybody’s on the Phone” ran through her mind, she knew she’d found the premise for her project.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News4Jax.com

Local author creates a unique book to help with mental health

Lady Monique has made her reputation in Jacksonville as a fashion designer with a focus on body positivity. She recently decided to write a book on spirituality and releasing negative energy. Many people have heard of burn books, but the version Monique created offers a different perspective. She dropped by the station with her publisher Melynda Rackley to talk about the writing / publishing experience, the reason for the book and her upcoming book release and signing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
Gabriella Korosi

Featuring Author Neal Lemery

I met Neal Lemery a few years back through a mutual friend. She recommended that I connect with Neal and hear his stories for the book I was writing about Addictions. Neal is a retired judge, he was a district attorney, he is currently living in Tillamook, Oregon. I first met Neal Lemery in a coffee shop in Seaside Oregon. The coffee shop was noisy, and we decided to move into a local library. It was a simple act, and they already knew that he's a kindhearted man. This was the first place where I saw Neal’s kindness. He gave one of his books to the library. We talked for hours and Neal. Time stopped. In total, we talked about 3-4 hours that day. I was listening with amazement. During our conversation Neal told me about his life, people he had seen through the courtroom, a young man he's been mentoring who had a hard time in life and got into trouble because of using drugs or alcohol.
TILLAMOOK, OR
WVNews

Mon Arts Center seeks local quilts, crochet, other textile arts for winter gallery showcase

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia Arts Center is seeking local quilts, crochet and other textile arts for a winter gallery showcase. All entries must be original. Photos of textile artwork submissions should be emailed to MAC for show consideration at info@monartscenter.com Email submissions by Dec. 30. Art can be listed for sale or loaned for display only.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Flint Beat

2021 Flint Kwanzaa celebrations will include daily zoom meetings, local talent showcase

Flint, MI—As the end of the year approaches, residents from Flint are preparing for a seven-day-long Kwanzaa celebration. Every night for a week starting on Dec. 26, a single candle is lit to observe the nguzo saba, or the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work), Ujamaa (cooperation, social economy), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).
FLINT, MI
salemleader.com

Embracing their community

Mosier Family Chiropractic office has been established in Washington County for almost five years and it has made a huge impact on the lives of the residents, not only by offering a needed service, but by jumping into the community wholeheartedly. As an acknowlegement of their good deeds, they were awarded the Business of the Year award at the annual Washington County Chamber annual meeting.
bedfordtx.gov

First Decorated Crosswalk in Bedford Complete

Have you noticed some new art popping up around Bedford?. In October, the City challenged Bedford Junior High art students to create a design that would be used for the first decorated crosswalk in Bedford. From the submitted designs, a subcommittee comprised of City staff and Cultural Commission members chose five finalists and a winner, 9th grader Axel Reynolds.
BEDFORD, TX
theshoppersweekly.com

Local author publishes Christian devotional book

Our own Cris Cawthon, a local author, has finished her new book, a Christian devotional. She chose to publish it on December 15 because that is the day her grandmother passed away in 2012 and the book is in memory of her. The title is a phrase Cris’ grandmother often used after a conversation, “Be encouraged.” Cris said, “I am proud to have had a grandma that put God first and set an example that reflects a genuine servant of God. The content in this book is heartwarming, a tear jerker, funny, and centered around God’s word.”
RELIGION
Dearborn Press & Guide

Local author’s Christmas book featured at First Methodist story walk

If your holiday traditions include reading “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” you won’t want to miss the outdoor story walk “’Twas the Evening of Christmas” at Dearborn’s First United Methodist Church. Local author Glenys Nellist, who has written many beautifully illustrated, Bible-based...
DEARBORN, MI
unionspringsherald.com

Larkins to hold signing

Bullock County Author Tracy R. Larkins will host a book signing at Adams Pecan on Saturday, December 31, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Larkins new children’s book Birth Angel To The Rescue shows how love, faith, and patience guide a family through a miraculous adoption journey. Birth Angel To The...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Standard-Examiner

Alien abduction experiences open mind of local author

Kathleen Watts, also known as Thought Continuum, was born in Cambridgeshire, England. In 1976, Watts found herself in Riverdale having what we call “an extraterrestrial experience” at 18 years old. The experience, in which she met not one but two distinctly different groups of otherworldly beings, obviously impacted her life forever.
RIVERDALE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy