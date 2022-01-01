Local Author Showcase Application

I met Neal Lemery a few years back through a mutual friend. She recommended that I connect with Neal and hear his stories for the book I was writing about Addictions. Neal is a retired judge, he was a district attorney, he is currently living in Tillamook, Oregon. I first met Neal Lemery in a coffee shop in Seaside Oregon. The coffee shop was noisy, and we decided to move into a local library. It was a simple act, and they already knew that he's a kindhearted man. This was the first place where I saw Neal’s kindness. He gave one of his books to the library. We talked for hours and Neal. Time stopped. In total, we talked about 3-4 hours that day. I was listening with amazement. During our conversation Neal told me about his life, people he had seen through the courtroom, a young man he's been mentoring who had a hard time in life and got into trouble because of using drugs or alcohol.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO