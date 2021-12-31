ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make your New Year’s resolution come true in 2022

Finger Lakes Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans make New Year’s resolutions — most of which involve getting healthier — yet only about 8% are successful in achieving them. If you want to be one of the 8%, then read on for some tips on goal-setting, achieving your goals, and staying healthy by connecting with your...

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by THIRA Health. Chances are, you’re familiar with the saying “New year, new you.” It’s a mantra that many Americans embrace every year when they set New Year’s resolutions. When it comes to deciding on goals at the start of a new year, it’s easy to set our sights high, but going from 0 to 100 isn’t sustainable over the long term. (That’s probably why so few of us actually achieve our New Year’s resolutions.) Instead of shooting for the stars, we should focus on adherence, setting realistic goals that we can put into practice easily.
