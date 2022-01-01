ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S.Korea exports grow 25.8% y/y in 2021, sharpest in 11 years

By Joori Roh
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrPXL_0daDDmEo00

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand.

For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry data showed on Saturday, the fastest pace since 2010.

That also marked the first growth in three years after contractions of 5.5% and 10.4% in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

"Now is the time to head towards the $700 billion export-era ... The trade ministry will step up policy efforts so that industries and exports can tow the complete (economic) normalisation this year," Minister Moon Sung-wook said.

A breakdown by items showed exports of semiconductors jumped 29% year-on-year to a record $128 billion, while those of petrochemicals also surged 54.8% to a record $55.1 billion. Other items such as cars and steel jumped 24.2% and 37%, respectively.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, rose 22.9%, and those to the United States and the European Union jumped 29.4% and 33.9%.

Meanwhile, imports for the full year jumped 31.5% to a record $615.1 billion, rebounding from a 7.1% contraction in 2020.

Moon also said the ministry is reviewing joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and aims for more trade pacts to expand its export markets.

Saturday's data also showed exports in the final month of the year expanded 18.3% year-on-year, extending growth into a 14th straight month, though the rate was slower than 32% in November. A Reuters' poll of 13 economists had expected 22% growth. read more

Total exports stood at $60.74 billion in December, the largest ever monthly figure.

A 35.1% jump in semiconductors exports led December growth, while overall exports to China and the United States also soared 20.8% and 22.9%, respectively.

Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEVs), such as electric cars, by 30% in 2022 and withdraw them altogether at the end of the year, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Friday. The ministry had said in April 2020 that NEV...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Y Y#The European Union#Trans Pacific Partnership#Cptpp
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China implements new schemes for banks to support small businesses

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - China's central bank confirmed on Saturday that it will implement new schemes aimed at encouraging financial institutions to lend to small businesses under pressure due to the impact of COVID-19. The measures had been announced by the State Council, or cabinet, on Dec. 15. The...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls

HANOI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s trade ministry asked China’s Guangxi authorities to take urgent measures to ease congestion at border crossings after China stepped up its border controls with neighbours to follow zero COVID-19 policies, state media reported. Pictures and video footage from state-run Vietnam News Agency...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Peru's inflation closes 2021 at 13-year high

LIMA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Peru has ended 2021 with inflation of 6.43%, the highest rate in 13 years and well above the upper end of the central bank's target, the government said on Saturday. The South American country, one of the world's largest producers of minerals, had an annual...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy