Shooting investigation underway at Sunvalley Mall in Concord

By Erica Pieschke, Dan Thorn
 1 day ago

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A heavy police presence has been reported at the Sunvalley Mall in Concord on Friday evening.

The police department confirmed that a shooting investigation is underway.

Authorities say the mall was locked down.

There does not seem to be a threat to the public, according to police.

Video from the scene shows a man on a stretcher being taken out of the mall and loaded onto an ambulance.

One witness says when the shots rang out people inside the shopping center ran for cover.

He also says the victim appeared to be in bad shape.

“He was bleeding a lot from his left side. His lower body.”

Investigators kept people from going into the mall while conducting a sweep.

More information on the victim or shooter has not been made available.

